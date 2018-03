× Traffic backup on Highway 61 near Long Grove

LONG GROVE, Iowa — Traffic maps show congestion on Highway 61 near 267th Street.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s maps, the roadway, set between Long Grove and Park View, has a backup in both directions, as of 5:55 a.m. Monday, March 5th.

WQAD News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

