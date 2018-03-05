× Man seriously injured after accidental gun discharge outside gun show

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A West Liberty man accidentally shot himself while sitting in his car at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds the afternoon of Sunday, March 4, sustaining a serious injury.

The fairgrounds were hosting a gun show on Sunday.

Davenport Police have not released the man’s identity, but said he’s a 42-year-old from West Liberty. Police described the injury as “serious and potentially life-threatening,” but did not have an update on his condition after being transported to Genesis East hospital.

No one else was injured in the incident.