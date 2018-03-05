× Light wintry mix chances continue… Chilly spring air to linger, too.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for areas north of US-30 where some travel implications are expected. 1-3 inches of snow is likely for Jackson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll County. In the Quad Cities, will see a brief mix but mainly a cold rain, which will end this evening as a dry slot of air sneaks in across most of the area. For places along and north of Highway 20 expect a light slush of snow to continue.

A light mix of rain and snow will develop during Tuesday morning as the back side of the system spins across the area. Fortunately, the intensity will be light compared to today so I’m not really concern about the roadways at this point.

A light mix of rain to snow to rain will continue through Tuesday as the back side of the system spins across the area. Fortunately, the intensity will be light compared to today so I’m not really concern about the roadways at this point.

Temperatures will fall to 31 degrees tonight with highs Tuesday in the upper 30s.

Brighter skies will prevail both Wednesday and Thursday but the chilly spring 30s will linger before more seasonal 40s return for the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here