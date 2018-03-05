× John Deere Road widening project final construction to get underway next week

MOLINE, Illinois — The third – and final – year of construction on the John Deere Road widening project is set to kick off on Monday, March 12.

The $51 million project involves expanding John Deere Road to six lanes between 38th Street and 70th Street. The project began in 2016 with the reconfiguration of the 41st Street intersection. Last year, crews removed and replaced eastbound lanes and did intersection improvements between 38th and 70th streets.

During the 2018 construction season, the westbound lanes will be removed and replaced, along with several intersections on the north side of John Deere Road between 38th Street and 70th Street.

Starting Monday, the ramp connecting I-74 to eastbound John Deere Road will be closed and a detour will be set up. Two weeks later, westbound traffic will be re-routed to share the eastbound lanes, with concrete barriers separating west and eastbound traffic.

The good news, according to the Illinois DOT, is that the project will be finished by the end of the 2018 construction season.