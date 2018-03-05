× Illinois primary voters encouraged to call election protection hotline, now underway

CHICAGO, Illinois — As of now, voters taking advantage of the Illinois primary’s current early voting period can call a free hotline staffed by volunteer attorneys to file complaints or ask questions.

The Election Protection Coalition is currently on standby at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) for English speakers, 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682) for Spanish speakers, and 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683) for voters who seek assistance in Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Urdu, Hindi, and Bangla.

Some of the barriers voters should report include improper requests for ID, intimidation, registration problems, long lines, language, or accessibility hurdles.

To vote in the March 20 primary, you must be registered to vote in the state of Illinois, and you can register up until and even on Election Day. Although tradition registration is closed, grace period registration extends through Election Day at designated locations. Election Day registration will be available at every polling station. To check your registration status, visit Illinois Voter Registration Lookup.

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said it will be business as usual at local polling places, and she anticipates no other changes.