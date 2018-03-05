× 20 new charges filed against man connected to Clinton animal neglect

CLINTON, Iowa – New charges have been filed against the man accused of animal neglect stemming from a rescue on February 21 which resulted in the discovery of nine dogs. Eight dogs were alive, one was dead inside a home in Clinton.

Tomas Mauk, 34, of Clinton, is now facing 20 additional charges according to the Clinton Herald.

He has already been charged with six counts of animal neglect, death or serious injury; and three counts of animal neglect, no death or serious injury.

Now 20 new citations have been filed by the city of Clinton. They allege nine counts of failure to license a dog, nine counts of failure to vaccinate against rabies, one count of failure to report a dog bite and one count of failure to have a breeding permit.

His next court appearance will be at 8:00 AM on March 8.

The woman arrested connected to the animal neglect, Teresa Muhs, 33, is charged with nine counts of animal neglect, no death or serious injury.