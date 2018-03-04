× Mallards fans bring out their four legged friends for a hockey game

MOLINE, Illinois– Dozens of hockey fans got a chance to bring their four legged friends to a game for the first Puck ‘n’ Paws event.

On Sunday during the Mallards game, fans brought their dogs to cheer on their team at the TaxSlayer Center. Tickets for dogs were five dollars.

The money raised from the game will go to support local animal shelters in the Quad Cities.

“She loves the socialization and the people seeing whats going on she thinks its awesome that she gets to go into a building that’s not normally allowed,” said Sarah Horr, talking about her dog who she rescued from a shelter.

Dogs of all different breeds were welcomed and given free treats by local business.

For many it’s a cause they can get behind all while spending time with their favorite companion.

“I think they should do it a lot more often,” said Mallards fan and dog owner Tom Allen as he holds his nine month border collie shepherd mix.

Organizers say the response has been overwhelming positive and will possibly host another game for dogs in the future.