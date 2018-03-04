× Gusty winds, rain, and snow are all in the picture for Monday

What a gorgeous wrap up to the weekend! However, cloud cover will be moving in this evening ahead of our next storm system. Widespread rain will be arriving after midnight, and a little wintry mix can’t be ruled out either. It will be breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

The soggy weather will last throughout our Monday morning and afternoon. While areas south of I-80 will only see rain, locations north of I-80 and especially Highway 30 will see some wintry mix and wet snow on Monday afternoon. The best chance for snow accumulations will be along Highway 20 and Highway 30, and it’s likely these spots will see around 1-3″ of slushy snow. Due to the chance for slick roads and reduced visibilities, Jackson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from noon until midnight on Monday. Temperatures around the Quad Cities will struggle to reach 40, and be aware that we could have some gusts of wind over 30 MPH.

The soggy weather will exit late Monday evening, and cooler air will filter in for the next several days. More rain and snow mix will arrive on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s. Despite seeing more sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll stay in the 30s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham