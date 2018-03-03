× The dry weather is coming to an end soon

After a day of sunshine, the sky will remain mostly clear for the rest of the night. With winds picking up out of the southeast, we’ll only see lows in the low 30s.

More sunshine will kick off our Sunday with a strong breeze still in place from the southeast. With a warming wind, we’ll get back into the mid 50s. Despite seeing sunshine the first half of the day, cloud cover will roll in from the west late Sunday afternoon and into the evening. Our next storm system will be approaching us Sunday night into Monday morning, and it will be bringing widespread showers and storms.

The rain will continue throughout most of our Monday, and a little snow isn’t out of the question along Highway 20. In addition, strong winds from the southeast may gust over 30 mph. We’ll only reach the mid 40s for highs in the Quad Cities.

The rain will taper off by Monday night, but it’s likely we’ll have some rain and snow mix by Tuesday. With cooler air moving through, highs will only be in the 30s for the middle of the week.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham