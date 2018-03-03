Sterling Newman Beats East Dubuque, 46-43 to advances to the super sectionals.
Sterling Newman Advances To Super Sectionals
-
Sterling Newman moves into Sectionals with win over Polo
-
Sterling Newman with fast start in win over St. Bede
-
Sterling strikes Regional Gold in Bowling
-
Sterling Newman Gets Big Win Over Kewanee
-
Sterling Newman wins conference battle against Prophetstown
-
-
Sterling Newman wins TRAC West Conference Title
-
Newman Continues Their Winning Ways
-
Bureau Valley Falls In Sectional Championship
-
Where Kewanee’s sophomore basketball team draws their inspiration from
-
Newman Stays Red Hot
-
-
Sterling holds off Galesburg to Regional Championship
-
Bureau Valley beats Princeton to advance to Championship in Colmone Classic
-
Sterling cruises to win over LaSalle-Peru