Two arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one person, and sent another to the hospital with life threatening injuries last fall.

On Friday, March 2, police say they arrested Tristin Alderman, 22 of Davenport, and Nakita Wiseman, 21, of Bettendorf.

Alderman was arrested at 600 Main Street in Davenport and Wiseman was arrested at 3700 Creek Hill Road in Bettendorf. Both men are being charged with first degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

They’re both being held in the Scott County Jail and police say the investigation is still ongoing.

The shooting happened in September of 2017. Police say they responded to the 1300 block of S Nevada Avenue and found two gunshot victims. Brady Thumlinson, 20, of Davenport was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult was transported to the hospital in critical condition.