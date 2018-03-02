Teen job fair a “great success”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch says the teen job fair hosted on March 1 was a "great success."

"I think many young people made job connections and took advantage of this great opportunity." said Klipsch in a press release on March 2.

More than 362 high school students registered to attend this years job fair, which is reportedly 122 more students than last year. The mayor's office also reports that 30 vendors came out and offered jobs to students.

One vendor, Helium Trampoline Park, hired 16 students during the job fair.

Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate said it was gratifying to see students and employers come together.

"The atmosphere was electric and energizing."