× Rock band made up of high schoolers jams 80s rock

Who we are: VanderVeer

What our music is: 80s Rock

What sets our music apart from the rest: “We’re high schoolers playing 80s rock!”

**If you would like to be a Weekly Featured Local Artist/Band on WQAD Studio 8, please complete the Featured Band Contact Form — click here. Also have a YouTube or SoundCloud link to a single song or a playlist of 2-5 songs that you can submit you would like to feature.