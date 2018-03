Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March 2nd is Read Across America Day, in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday.

The holiday began back in 1997, sparked by a small ready task force at the National Education Association.

The East Moline Public Library planned to host an event called "Make It, Take It" in honor of the day. The event was set to last from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for event information.