QC Restaurant Week ends with spectacular brews and river views

All week long on Good Morning Quad Cities we have spotlighted local businesses serving up unique drinks and eats.

We spent this morning at Tugger's in downtown Port Byron, Illinois. Open less than a year, my guess is they will become the premier spot to spend some time along the beautiful Mississippi River. Located right on the water, you can get to Tugger via highway or boat.

The restaurant has a large outdoor space that is heated on those cool nights and provides some live entertainment on the weekends.

The menu is full of hand-crafted foods from the signature Buffalo Chicken Pretzel Bites to all kinds of burgers. Tuggers even has its own beer, manufactured by Capital Brewing Company of Madison, Wisconsin. It's called "Tuggers H30."

Part of QC Restaurant Week, they have a special going on through Sunday only: buy one entree and get one 1/2 off. Of note, a pint of their own beer is only $2.

Check it out! Tugger's is definitely the place to take in the views, especially before or after the shopping across the river in LeClaire, or on the Highway 84 bikers' run.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

