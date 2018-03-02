New pet store marks it’s territory in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Pet Supply Plus is trying to mark it's territory in the Quad Cities.

People are invited to bring their dog in for a free, do it yourself, pet wash on March 3 and March 4.

All pets and their owners can check out the new store at the Village Shopping Center.

The pet friendly store offers a wide range of natural, made in the USA, pet food and supplies.

Owners say that nutritional content is becoming more important to animal lovers.

"You get a lot of fillers that you don't necessarily need that are not good for your pets. We try to focus on a lot of natural and high quality foods that can target specific needs for animals based on what their needs are." said Suzy Schares, owner of Pet Supplies Plus.

The store will also be partnering with local community shelters to offer adoptions throughout the year.

The address is 902 W Kimberly Rd Suite 16, Davenport, IA 52806