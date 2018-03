× New Carrie Underwood video features “Kinnick Wave”

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Country music superstar Carrie Underwood has a new music video and in it she features the now famous “Kinnick Wave” that happens during Hawkeyes’ football games.

At the 2:15 mark there are three shots of “The Wave” that takes place in honor of the children and families watching from the Stead Family Children’s hospital in Iowa City.

Take a look for yourself!