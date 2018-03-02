× MidAmerican seeking another way to dispose of coal ash

SALIX, Iowa (AP) — MidAmerican Energy Co. intends to stop using ash ponds to dispose of ash from its coal-fired power plants, including the Neal North and Neal South Energy Centers near Salix in northwest Iowa.

The Sioux City Journal reports that MidAmerican said Thursday that its ash ponds and landfills are compliant with federal regulation, but recent tests results require MidAmerican to take action. The company says no drinking water sources have been contaminated.

An ash pond is an engineered structure for the ash disposal. MidAmerican says it will find a better way to dispose of the ash.

Federal regulators say coal ash contains contaminants such as mercury, cadmium and arsenic and pose a threat to public health if not properly disposed.