Ives ready for revolt against Gov. Rauner in Illinois Primary

MOLINE, Illinois –

Republican gubernatorial challenger Jeanne Ives comes out swinging during a campaign stop on Friday, March 2. She’s fighting in what she calls a once-in-a-generation race against Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“Rauner went in thinking he’s going to decrease taxes, and he came out with the largest permanent tax increase in the state of Illinois,” she told a crowd of about 75.

Ives, an Illinois state representative, knows it’s an uphill battle. Governor Rauner is not only an incumbent, but he’s one with very deep pockets.

“He has spent more lying about my record than we’ve raised in our entire campaign cycle,” she said. “And he’s spent it all in 10 days.”

Gov. Rauner is viewed as vulnerable, hobbled by the state’s enormous deficit and legislative inaction.

While polls suggest Ives is a longshot, she’s encouraged by recent momentum leading to the March 20 vote.

“We’re within striking distance of taking him out,” she said.

While it may seem a tall task, Ives is up to leading the political revolt, delivering a message in Moline that’s resonating with voters. On Friday, she also made stops with local newspapers and in Galesburg.

“Nobody’s doing it like we’re doing it in the campaign,” she said. “Nobody is talking about the issues in depth as much as we’re talking about them.”

As the days count down to the Illinois Primary, she’s promising to deliver on a Republican agenda in Springfield.

“We know when people are presented with the truth, they actually respond to it,” she concluded.