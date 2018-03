Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moline firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire near 16th Street and 40th Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Firefighters say the main issue was heavy smoke, but they were still working to control that smoke later into the morning.

They say they believe the fire started in the attic, but the exact cause is unknown right now.

No injuries have been reported. The homeowner made it safely into the garage, along with her pets.