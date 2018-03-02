Two people killed at Central Michigan University; gunman still at large

(CNN) MT. PLEASANT, Michigan — Two people have been killed in an on-campus shooting at Central Michigan University, according to the school’s website. Mount Pleasant police are still searching for the gunman.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The suspect — described as a 19-year-old black male wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie — is considered armed and dangerous, and people are advised “to take shelter,” law enforcement and school officials said.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

Schools in Mount Pleasant, where the university is located, are in “secure mode” — meaning all interior doors are locked, blinds drawn and no one allowed to enter buildings, according to Jennifer Verleger, Mount Pleasant Public Schools superintendent.

Officials at McLaren Central Michigan hospital said it’s also on lockdown.

The Mount Pleasant police and Isabella County Sheriff’s Department are assisting university police, officials said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to assist in the investigation, according to an ATF tweet.

The university, which has around 20,000 students, is about two hours northwest of Detroit.