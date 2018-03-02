× Delightful weekend! Guarantee a soggy start to the new week

YOU MADE IT TO THE WEEKEND!!

Skies tonight will remain fair with temperatures once again cooling down around the upper 20s for overnight lows.

The weekend is still on track to be quite delightful if you don’t might a bit of a breeze from time to time. Full sun Saturday and highs approaching the mid 50s with mid to upper 50s anticipated on Sunday. We’ll even keep the sunshine going for a little longer come Sunday before the next weather system pulls in that night into Monday.

No doubt, the brand new week will be a bit soggy with rain returning Monday followed by a mix or change over to snow on Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here