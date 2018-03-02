× Camanche man gets 10 years in prison for beating 38-year-old son to death

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been given 10 years in prison for fatally beating his 38-year-old son.

The Clinton Herald reports that Glenn Plummer III, of Camanche (kuh-MANCH’), was sentenced Thursday. He’d pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after prosecutors lowered the charge from second-degree murder and dropped a domestic abuse count.

Court records say a police officer found Plummer and his son, 38-year-old Joseph Plummer, the night of May 30 at a Camanche apartment. Joseph Plummer told investigators that his father had beaten him.

Police say Joseph Plummer died June 1 at a hospital. An autopsy was performed, and Joseph Plummer’s death was ruled a homicide.