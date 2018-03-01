TSA announces new screening procedures at Quad City International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - People traveling out of the Quad City International Airport are being reminded by airlines to leave enough time for security screening after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced new screening procedures on March 1st.

New procedures require flyers to place all electronic devices larger than a cell phone in separate bins for x-ray screening when going through security checkpoints.

The new rule is similar to the one applied to laptops several years ago. The devices need to be placed in a bin, alone, with nothing on top or underneath them.

Officials say passengers may experience slight delays while the TSA trains their officers and as passengers become familiar with the new procedures.

Airlines recommend arriving to the airport about 2 hours before your flight to air on the safe side and avoid the risk of missing your flight.