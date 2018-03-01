Sullivan’s Foods offers mobile grocery service to Iowa residents during bridge closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAVANNA, Illinois - The closure of the bridge that connects Savanna, Illinois to Sabula, Iowa is a big headache for people who live there.

"We have to go to Clinton which is about 25-30 miles further," said Sandra Kempter, Sabula resident.

Sandra, a lifelong resident of Sabula, has always shopped across the river at Sullivan's.

A short commute over the bridge she's taken for granted now takes three times as long.

"Some days you just have to plan your day different than you do when you're just gonna run to Savannah," said Kempter.

Starting Monday, March 5th Sullivan's is making it easier for customers, they'll be able to order groceries online or call them in.

"We're trying to take that inconvenience away and still be able to serve our customers," said Kent Dauphin, Chief Financial Officer for Sullivan's.

The service runs Monday through Friday, online orders must be in before 9 a.m. and for orders called in before 10 a.m.

The pickup time in Sabula at Island City Harbor is between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

"I think it's great, I think it's wonderful and I'm sure people in Sabula will take advantage of it," said Kempter.

To order online customers can create an account at www.sullivansfoods.net and for phone orders the number to call is (815) 273-7739.