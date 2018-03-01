× Special Olympics Illinois Area 4 announced as Three Degree recipient for March

Special Olympics Illinois Area 4 has been selected as the March recipient of the Three Degree Guarantee sponsored by Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, IL.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Special Olympics Illinois Area 4 will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Special Olympics Illinois Area 4, is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for athletes with intellectual disabilities and young athletes ages two to seven with and without intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support. Special Olympics Illinois Area 4 was founded in 1973 and provides programming for people in the counties of Fulton, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island and Warren.

