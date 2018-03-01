Rock Island-Milan Schools Superintendent Talks School Safety, Governor’s Proposal, and More on GMQC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a time to reflect for Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent, Dr. Mike Oberhaus.

In light of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, he said they are doing everything they can to make sure schools are safe and secure for students.

On March 1, 2018, we are had "Breakfast With..." Dr. Oberhaus at Cool Beanz Coffeehouse in Rock Island. School safety was on the top of our list of topics to talk about. Click the video above to hear what he had to say about the security measures already in place and what he thinks of President Donald Trump's proposal to arm teachers.

Another big topic of conversation is Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner's proposal to have local school districts pay more of their teachers' pensions. If that passes, Dr. Oberhaus said it would affect every school district in the state and would impact their budget greatly:

Our "Breakfast With..." Dr. Oberhaus ended - as they always do - with a Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page, where we answer questions from viewers. Click the video below to hear his answer to a viewer who asked if the school district would consider metal detectors as a way to keep students safe:

