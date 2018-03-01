× Rock Island County Sheriff Candidate to Talk Campaign Bid on GMQC

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY – Keko Martinez is hoping to unseat Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos in November 2018, after running unopposed in the Illinois Primary Election on Tuesday, March 20th.

Before that happens though, he is having “Breakfast With…” Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, March 15th to answer your questions. To ask one, fill out this form:

