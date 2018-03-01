× Rock Island County Republican leader to discuss Primary Election

MOLINE- The Illinois Primary is Tuesday, March 20th, and Good Morning Quad Cities will talk with local leaders from both the Republican and Democratic side before the election.

Tuesday, March 13th, we’ll have “Breakfast With…” Rock Island County Republican Chairman Emeritus Bill Bloom at Dead Poet’s Espresso, Ltd. Bloom will discuss the gubernatorial race, who he expects to come out it, and how leaders hope to keep the governor’s mansion Republican in November.

