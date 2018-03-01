QC Restaurant Week Features “A Warm Place To Chill”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a place to grab breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee, wine, beer, or a specialized cocktail - Cool Beanz Coffeehouse in Rock Island has you covered almost every hour of the day.

We featured the College Hill District hot spot during Quad Cities Restaurant Week live during Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, March 1st. WQAD News 8 is a proud sponsor of this week-long event, which is organized by the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau every year.

Click the video above to see what Cool Beanz is known for and the special deal you can get this week if you visit them at 1325 30th Street in Rock Island.

Here's a list of all participating restaurants and their special offers during Quad Cities Restaurant Week.