Illinois Farm Bureau donates enough money to provide almost 100,000 meals to local food bank

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The River Ben Foodbank received a generous donation from area farmers.

The Illinois Farm Bureau presented a check for $19,000 to the food bank on March 1.

It’s part of the Bushels for Hunger Program. The President of River Bend Foodbank, Mike Miller, says the money will help provide almost 100,000 meals to families in the Quad City area.

“I’m really amazed at farmers if you look at what’s happened with grain prices lately corn prices are half what they were a year ago and yet farmers are still donating a portion of their grain to help hungry people.” said Miller.

In it’s seven years of donating money, the Bushels for Hunger program has raised more than $200,000 for the River Bend Foodbank