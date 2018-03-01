× How the Rock Island-Milan School District is Keeping Students Safe

The Rock Island-Milan School District is doing more to keep students safe.

Right now, all exterior doors stay locked all day long and visitors have to “buzz in” to get in.

However, during his “Breakfast With…” Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, March 1st, Superintendent Dr. Mike Oberhaus said the district is always reviewing what else can be done, especially after school shootings like the one in Florida.

“It’s a senseless tragic act and it’s unfortunate that in our society these things are happening and are causing those fears and those anxieties in our students, staff, and the community,” he said.

WQAD News 8 asked him what he thinks of President Donald Trump’s idea of arming teachers. He said that issue has already been discussed between Superintendents across the area and the state.

“It’s unique for different schools,” he explained. “We know with our partnership with the police department, we can have someone in our school very, very rapidly, but then we also have some colleagues that live in more rural areas where it might take 20-25 minutes to get a Sheriff or another law enforcement officer there. So, everyone has to look at their own unique situations and determine what’s in the best interest for safety and security for their particular schools.”

In his schools, Dr. Oberhaus said money generated from the recently passed 1% sales tax in Rock Island County is already being used to enhance safety and make sure there are secure entrances at schools that don’t have that already.

A News 8 Viewer called in and asked if metal detectors are a possibility in the Rock Island-Milan School District. To hear Dr. Oberhaus’ answer to that question, click here.