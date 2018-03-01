Monmouth is back in the NCAA Tournament for the 1st time since 1990. The Fighting Scots will battle UW-Platteville in the 1st round. Monmouth takes a conference title and a school record 20 wins with them to Wisconsin.
Fighting Scots eager for Tournament challenge
-
Monmouth wins Midwest Conference Tournament
-
Monmouth man faces murder charges in Christmas Eve shooting
-
Monmouth United picks up pool win over West Central
-
Iowa races past Illinois at Madison Square Garden
-
Monmouth-Roseville Wins Close Conference Clash Over Illini West
-
-
Monmouth Roseville beats Rockridge
-
Man arrested in connection with Monmouth shooting
-
Monmouth High School teachers train on how to handle an active shooter
-
Charges finalized, victim identified in Monmouth shooting death
-
Police: Oregon man arrested after flying 200 pounds of pot into Monmouth, IL airport
-
-
Student in custody after bringing pellet gun to alternative high school in Monmouth
-
Alexis, Illinois boy dies after falling through ice
-
Augustana wins CCIW Tournament