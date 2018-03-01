× Discovery Depot launches $1.7-million expansion at children’s museum in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Illinois –

The Discovery Depot Children’s Museum is reaching higher than ever before. That’s because it’s moving ahead with a $1.7-million expansion in Galesburg.

It’s the look of success on the second floor at 128 South Chambers Street. Work is underway on the expansion. It’s a rewarding sight after raising most of the money for the project.

“We’re going to not only be able to offer exciting new exhibits, but we’re also going to offer some engaging programming on the second floor as well,” said Executive Director Denise Bradburn.

Discovery Depot is converting another part of the century-old creamery and turning it into exhibit space. It will offer a water feature, science lab and more kid-friendly attractions.

“If you have the right group of people with a great mindset, you can accomplish things that don’t seem possible in a community of our size,” said Museum Board Member Robby Dunn.

While the museum already draws more than 40,000 visitors each year, those figures should multiply when the addition opens in early 2019.

That’s good news for visitors like McKenzie DeJaynes and her kids.

“We’re excited,” she said. “It gives them more stuff to do, more things to play with. I think it will be a good thing for everybody.”

Board members began fundraising three years ago. It’s the largest campaign and capital project in the museum’s 22-year history. More than 150 community donors stepped up to make it a reality.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” Bradburn concluded. “It’s nice to see the progress. Once the contractors got in, you get to see measurable differences day-by-day.”

