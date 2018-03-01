× Democratic leader to discuss upcoming Illinois Primary

MOLINE- The Illinois Primary is Tuesday, March 20t, and Good Morning Quad Cities will talk with local leaders from both the Republican and the Democratic side before the election.

Friday, March 16th, we’ll have “Breakfast With…” Rock Island County Democratic Chairman Doug House to discuss the gubernatorial race, who he expects to come out it, and how leaders hope to turn the governor’s mansion blue in November.

If you have any questions/comments for House, fill out the form below:

Our “Breakfast With…” House is part of a special week of “Breakfast With…” several of the candidates and leaders in Rock Island County ahead of the Illinois Primary. To see who else will be interviewed on Good Morning Quad Cities, click here.

To see all our “Breakfast With…” conversations, click here.