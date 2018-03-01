CHEF SCOTT: Havana Cuban Pork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Leftovers with an international flair!

"You know, I had a little extra pork shoulder left over so I started looking out for some different kinds of recipes and I found this fantastic Cuban recipe," explained Chef Brad Scott, head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts Center and Hospitality Management.

"So how about a spicy pork Cuban shoulder?"

1. Fry bacon in a frying pan (keeping the grease in the pan)

2. Season the raw pork shoulder with a sprinkle of cumin, salt, red chili flakes, cilantro (about 1 tsp), and dry mustard

3. Mix together

4. Add to frying pan incorporating it with the bacon grease

5. Add 1/2 cup of rough cut peppers

6. Add 1/4 cup of rough cut onions

7. Add a small amount of Jalapeno peppers

8. Add slices of raw carrots

9. Add 5 baby dill pickles

10. Stir, turning the pork to brown on both sides

11. Add 1 Bay leaf

12. Add 1 Tbsp of honey

13. Add 2 cups of beef stock

14. Squeeze half of a lime into the pan

15. Cover and lower the temperature to a simmer for 1 1/2 hours

16. Stir two cups of salsa to a pan of rice (2 cups of rice per serving)

17. Serve rice with pork (3 ounces per serving)

18. Serve with black beans

"It's just as simple as that, said Chef Scott.

"Enjoy!"