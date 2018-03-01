× Brighter skies ahead… still nice temperatures this upcoming weekend

A bit more seasonal today compared to the past couple of days, but we did return that sunshine as daytime highs made their way in the 40s.

Temperatures overnight will be near seasonal as well as clear skies and lighter winds force the mercury down into the 20s.

Plenty more sunshine will be in store as we enter the upcoming weekend with warmer 40s Friday climb to low to mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday. The first full week of March will come in a bit wet with rain Monday changing to some light snow on Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

