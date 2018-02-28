Say it ain’t snow: Slushy accumulations possible Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though temperatures surged into the middle 60s on Tuesday, all eyes are on a weather system that could be cold enough to change rain over to snow. There's only a narrow window of opportunity, but Thursday morning will bring us that chance.

Rain will increase overnight tonight as temperatures fall to 40 degrees by morning. By 9am Thursday, temperatures within the cloud will be cold enough to support snow. The big question is whether the precipitation will already be east of here by that time.

Right now, there is a chance of some slushy accumulations (not unlike what happened here a few weekends ago). Best chances for this to happen would be to the north of the Quad Cities from Dubuque to Rockford.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen