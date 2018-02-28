× Rain coverage increases tonight… Weekend still looks pretty nice

The clouds that we’ve seen today hasn’t had much to squeeze out with the exception of brief sprinkle or drizzle in some spots. That will change tonight as a system moves in producing a steadier rain this evening and continue through the overnight hours. During this period, winds will shift out of the northwest and increase sending down some much cooler air.

With the rain winding down Thursday morning a mix or change over to snow is still likely especially for areas approaching the Wisconsin/Illinois border. This is where an inch or less of slushy snow is expected.

Lows tonight will drop around the upper 30s before barely climbing over the 40 degree mark on Thursday. In fact, it may feel more like 30 given the brisk wind that could gust around 30 mph.

This upcoming weekend still doesn’t look too bad! Mostly sunny skies will be the highlight Friday through Sunday with temperatures warming back in the low to mid 50s by Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

