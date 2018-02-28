× QC Rideshare portal gives commuting alternatives for Quad Citizens

A ride-sharing system has been developed in the Quad Cities to decrease pollution and to east the flow of traffic.

QC Rideshare is a portal (available via website and app) that allows commuters to sync up with carpooling groups. If no carpools are available, it gives other options for bus or pedestrian routes.

With the new Interstate 74 Bridge under construction, Bi-State Regional Commission Planning Director Gena McCullough urged Quad Citians to take part in QC Rideshare to help decrease congestion.

“If there are some delays, they’ll need to look and see what’s their best choice,” said McCullough.

The portal was launched in December of 2017.

