Police investigating after Rock Falls woman found dead in a car

ROCK FALLS, Illinois – A woman who police describe as being in her thirties was found dead at a trailer park community in Rock Falls on February 28.

Police found the woman in the driver seat of a black Toyota sedan at 1507 W. Route 30, across from Dohrn Trucking in the Colona Homes community.

Police say drugs may have been a factor, but that it is to early in the investigation to fully know.

Neighbors tell News 8 that they heard “ruckus” last night, but police say that would not be uncommon for that area.

The crime scene remains active. Police have been on the scene since about 12:30 p.m. They continue to investigate at this time.

This is a developing story, WQAD News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information. Check back for details.