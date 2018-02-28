× One Human Family QCA encourage a “welcoming community” with signs and flyers

QUAD CITIES – In response to white supremacist flyers that have been showing up in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and Rock Island again earlier this month, One Human Family QCA is on a mission to share a message much more powerful.

“Too many of our neighbors have been burdened with messages of hate from white supremacists. That’s not who we are as Quad Citians, so we want to offer a way for people to show their support for a loving, inclusive and diverse community.” said Rev. Rich Hendricks of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities; he is a co-founder of One Human Family QCA.

The organization is initiating their “Welcome Neighbor Yard Sign Project.”

For a suggested donation of $10, people can buy attention-grabbing signs, like ones that read “no matter who you are, or where you’re from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor” in three languages.

There will also be a contest happening. One Human Family QCA will award the neighborhood with the most signs twelve bottles of assorted wines.

Residents can send their picture to info@onehumanfamilyqca.org to enter the contest.

The organization is also seeking volunteers to go door-to-door with signs and flyers in a couple of neighborhoods. They say in order for that to happen, they need volunteers and people to donate money for signs for people who cannot afford them. You should email the address listed above to show interest in that volunteer opportunity as well.

Purchase your signs at any of the following locations:

IOWA:

SIS International Fair Trade Show (108 E 2nd St, Davenport)

Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (2930 W Locust, Davenport)

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (2400 Middle Rd, Bettendorf)

The Catholic Diocese of Davenport (780 W Central Park Ave, Davenport)

ILLINOIS:

St. Johns Lutheran Church (4501 7th Ave, Rock Island)

Trinity Lutheran Church (1330 13th Street, Moline)

*Additional distribution locations are needed. Contact info@onehumanfamilyqca.org*