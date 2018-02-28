× Davenport school board considers closing Monroe, shifting students to Smart in ‘Vision 2020’ plan

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Since the early 1990’s, Davenport Community School District has lost about 2,298 students. With enrollment data showing negative trends, the district’s Vision 2020 plan shows proposals to make some changes that help restructure district facilities and fiances.

The decrease in the number students enrolled, and in funding from the state of Iowa, means a $136,274,250 loss in revenue for the district over the years, according to the Vision 2020 presentation.

Administrators believe that one change that could help the school restructure efficiently might be to close Monroe Elementary School, and move students to Smart Intermediate School. Students who currently attend Smart, would be given the option of attending classes at Williams, Sudlow or Walcott Intermediate schools.

Officials say Smart allows for transportation efficiencies, a reduction in campus footprints, and say the building would be an upgrade.

Possible uses for Monroe could be to use the building as district administrative offices and a training facility, a neighborhood center or as a food pantry.