× 2018 Youth Job Fair is Thursday, March 1st

DAVENPORT – If you have a teenager who is looking for a job, they have a one-stop opportunity to find one on Thursday, March 1st.

The 2018 Mayor’s Youth Job Fair is taking place from 3-5pm at the JB Young Opportunity Center, 1702 Main Street in Davenport. The City of Davenport, IowaWorks, and local businesses are teaming up to provide the event for teens to apply for jobs with Quad City employers. Those interested are encouraged to dress appropriately, be ready to fill out applications, and make a great first impression!

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch is appearing live on Good Morning Quad Cities on Wednesday, February 28th to talk about the Youth Job Fair. Click here at 6am to see what he says about this unique annual event.