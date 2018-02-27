× More raindrops ahead the next couple of days

No doubt a touch of spring was in the forecast today as the mercury had no trouble reaching the lower 60s. That warm wind of today will carry in more clouds as we head overnight bringing spots of drizzle or light rain to the area. Lows tonight will only dip around the mid 40s.

A few showers or spots of drizzle will continue during the daytime on Wednesday as highs climb around the low to mid 50s. That’s still a good 10 to 15 degrees above the norm.

Rain will increase in coverage that night before slowly ending Thursday morning. Right now, the best coverage appears to be near the Quad Cities and points south where upwards of one-half inch is possible. Before it does end, we could have just enough cold air coming down from the departing system that the rain mixes with or changes to snow on Thursday. Some slushy accumulations are expected north of Highway 20 into Wisconsin where several inches are likely.

We’ll dry out for a few days before the next rain chance arrives by the end of the weekend into early next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

