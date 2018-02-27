× Man arrested after “credible” threats cause lockdown at Fulton High School

FULTON, Illinois – A man has been arrested after threats resulted in Fulton High School being placed on lockdown on February 27.

The high school was locked down while an incident that police say conveyed “threats of bodily harm” to students was investigated.

According to a press release, Fulton Police determined the threats to be credible, and the investigation determined that 18-year-old Blake Dornbush, an alumni of Fulton High School, was a suspect of interest.

Police immediately began to search for Dornbush. He was arrested at about 1:30 p.m.

He is being charged with disorderly conduct involving a threat of violence, death, or bodily harm directed against persons at a school.

Police did search Dornbush’s home and car. They did not find any firearms or other weapons.

He was transported to the Whiteside County Jail and is set to appear in court on February 28.