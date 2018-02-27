× Kewanee Police ask for help identifying three people who vandalized a senior citizen center

KEWANEE, Illinois – The Kewanee Police Department needs help identifying three people who were caught on camera vandalizing a senior citizen center.

The police department’s Facebook page said that just before 8:00 p.m. on February 26, three people were seen on camera walking onto the senior citizen center’s property on East South Street and ripping down one of the surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers at 309-937-2324.