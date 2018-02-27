× Investigation underway after “suspicious” fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa – The Burlington Fire Department is investigating a “suspicious” fire that resulted in the total loss of a two-story home.

Firefighters say they arrived to the home at 500 Ironwood Street just after 2:30 a.m. on February 27. When they got there, they were met with flames and heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors of the home.

Homeowner Erin Miller was not home at the time and was not injured. The house, which was insured, is being considered “a total loss” with damages estimated at 65,000 to the structure and $10,000 to contents.

An investigation is being conducted by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments and agents from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.