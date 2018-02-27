Fareway: 3 Breakfasts With Oatmeal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Banana Split Trail Mix

Makes: Approximately 7 cups

Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup water

2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp honey

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups rolled oats

2 cups California walnuts, coarsely chopped

1 cup dried banana chips

1 cup dried cherries

1 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Bring brown sugar, water, butter, honey and vanilla to a boil in a large saucepan. Let boil for a few minutes then stir in oats and walnuts. Spread on prepared baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Stir and bake for 10 more minutes or until lightly browned. Let cool completely, then stir in fruits and chocolate chips. Store in an airtight container.

(Nutrition information per serving (6 tablespoons): 230 calories; 14 g fat; 5 g saturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 5 mg sodium; 27 g carbohydrate; 4 g fiber; 4 g protein)

Lemon Raspberry Overnight Oats

Makes: 1 serving

Total Time: 10 minutes + refrigerating time

Ingredients:

½ cup old fashioned oats

½ cup low fat milk

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 (5.3 ounce) container lemon Greek yogurt

¼ cup fresh raspberries

½ tsp. lemon zest (about ½ of 1 lemon)

Directions:

Add oats to your container of choice (such as a mason jar with a lid) and stir in milk and vanilla extract. Layer yogurt and raspberries. Sprinkle with lemon zest and refrigerate overnight.

(Nutrition information per serving: 345 calories; 3.4 g fat; 0.7 g saturated fat; 7.5 mg cholesterol; 144.7 mg sodium; 54.9 g carbohydrate; 6.5 g fiber; 23.6 g sugar; 21.6 g protein)

Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

Makes: 8 servings

Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup old fashioned oats

1 cup dried fruit

½ cup shredded, unsweetened coconut

¼ cup chopped walnuts

1/8 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

1/3 cup honey

½ cup peanut butter

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F; lightly coat an 8 x 8-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. In a bowl, toss together the oats, dried fruit, sugar, coconut, walnuts, salt, and cinnamon. Set aside. In a second bowl blend together the honey, peanut butter, milk, and vanilla. Pour honey mixture over the oat mixture and stir until completely coated. Pour mixture into prepared pan and press firmly. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until beginning to brown and turn bubbly. Remove from oven, let stand for 10 minutes, then cut while still warm. Let cool completely before removing from the pan. Store in air tight container. Bars will last up to a week.

(Nutrition information per bar: 269 calories; 12.2 g fat; 5.6 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 152 mg sodium; 38.8 g carbohydrate; 4.6 g fiber; 25.4 g sugar; 4.7 g protein)