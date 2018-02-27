× Bridge between Sabula and Savanna to be shut down for months

SAVANNA, Illinois — Drivers needing to get between Sabula, Iowa and Savanna are going to need to add quite a bit of time to their trips, as the existing and soon-to-be-replaced bridge connecting the towns is being closed prior to the new bridge opening up.

This will require motorists to be re-routed about 30 miles, to the crossing between Fulton, Illinois and Clinton via U.S. 67 and Iowa 136.

According to a release from IDOT, The bridge was currently in the process of being replaced and an issue occurred during construction. The replacement schedule is being accelerated, but the bridge will remain closed until a replacement is in place. The new bridge is expected to be completed in late May, weather and schedule permitting.